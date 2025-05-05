Fierce Pharma Week by the Numbers
What Our Partners Are Saying
"Philly did not disappoint at Fierce Pharma Week. Grateful for the energy, insights, partnerships and caricatures that made this week so productive (and memorable)!"
Director of Partnerships
MIQ
"The real highlight was connecting with clients, partners, and peers who are shaping the future of life sciences. The energy and exchange of ideas reminded me why this industry is so exciting right now."
COO
Lynx Analytics
"Had a fantastic time connecting with peers and thought leaders. We’re leaving energized with the ideas shared and the connections made."
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More Than an Event—It’s a Fierce Experience
Celebrity Speakers
REAL INSIGHTS
Opening Keynote by Jamie-Lynn Sigler
Best known for playing the role of ‘Meadow Soprano’ in The Sopranos. Jamie-Lynn will kick of Fierce Pharma Week with her powerful Opening Keynote Session.
A Conversation with Ron Jaworski
Former NFL quarterback turned entrepreneur, broadcaster, and healthcare advocate shares what decades of leadership have taught him about trust, resilience, and community impact.
Big Ideas. Bigger Impact.
Our 2025 keynote speakers don’t just follow industry change—they lead it.
Keynote Speakers
Julie Croner
Psoriatic Arthritis + Patient Engagement Patient Leader
It's Just A Bad Day, Not A Bad Life
Andrew Fariello, PharmD
Vice President, Global Medical Affairs, Head of Medical Excellence in Oncology
AstraZeneca
Shikha Jain, MD, FACP
Director of Communications Strategies in Medicine, Associate Director of Oncology Communication & Digital Innovation
University of Illinois Cancer Center; Founder and Chair, Board of Women in Medicine®
Interested in Sponsoring?
Fierce Pharma Week is where the most influential minds in life sciences come together to shape the future of pharma.
As a sponsor, you’ll be at the heart of it all—connecting with decision-makers, showcasing your solutions, and aligning your brand with the industry's boldest conversations. Ready to make an impact?