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Fierce Pharma Week by the Numbers

3,000+
Attendees
400+
Speakers
160
Sponsors
4
Inspiring Days

What Our Partners Are Saying

"Philly did not disappoint at Fierce Pharma Week. Grateful for the energy, insights, partnerships and caricatures that made this week so productive (and memorable)!"

Director of Partnerships 
MIQ

"The real highlight was connecting with clients, partners, and peers who are shaping the future of life sciences. The energy and exchange of ideas reminded me why this industry is so exciting right now."

COO 
Lynx Analytics

"Had a fantastic time connecting with peers and thought leaders. We’re leaving energized with the ideas shared and the connections made."

Alphanumeric

Explore 2026 Opportunities

More Than an Event—It’s a Fierce Experience

Game-Changing Ideas. Bold Celebrations. Real Connections.
After Party Guide
After Party Guide
Your guide to the hottest off-site parties hosted by our Fierce Pharma Week partners.
Plan Your Fierce Nights
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit Hall
Discover cutting-edge innovations and connect with top-tier companies inside our RxHibit Hall at Fierce Pharma Week.
Explore the Rxhibit Hall
Explore the Activations
Explore the Activations
Funtivites showcases all the can't-miss interactive experiences and surprises happening throughout Fierce Pharma Week.
Get in on the Fun
Networking Opportunities
Networking Opportunities
Make meaningful connections and expand your network through curated experiences with Fierce Connect at Fierce Pharma Week.
Start Networking
Meet the Speakers
Meet the Speakers
Hear from the industry's most influential voices driving innovation and shaping the future at Fierce Pharma Week.
See Who’s Taking the Stage
Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards
Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards
Celebrate the boldest, smartest, and Fiercest campaigns in life sciences marketing at the Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards.
Find Out More About the Awards

Celebrity Speakers

REAL INSIGHTS

Opening Keynote by Jamie-Lynn Sigler

Best known for playing the role of ‘Meadow Soprano’ in The Sopranos. Jamie-Lynn will kick of Fierce Pharma Week with her powerful Opening Keynote Session.

A Conversation with Ron Jaworski

Former NFL quarterback turned entrepreneur, broadcaster, and healthcare advocate shares what decades of leadership have taught him about trust, resilience, and community impact.

Selma Blair
Selma Blair

Selma Blair

CINEHEALTH Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient

 

Doctor Mike
Doctor Mike

Doctor Mike

The Health Influence Effect with Doctor Mike
Kelly Killoren Bensimon
Kelly Killoren Bensimon

Kelly Killoren Bensimon

Panel: It's Just Not Me It's We: Authenticity and Relatability in Healthcare Storytelling

Big Ideas. Bigger Impact.

Our 2025 keynote speakers don’t just follow industry change—they lead it.

Keynote Speakers

Khobi Brooklyn

Khobi Brooklyn

Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Hims & Hers
Dheepa Chari

Dheepa Chari

Vice President, Head of Global Scientific Communications

GSK
Wendy Cheung

Wendy Cheung

Vice President, Pipeline Commercialization Strategy

AbbVie
Julie Croner

Julie Croner

Psoriatic Arthritis + Patient Engagement Patient Leader

It's Just A Bad Day, Not A Bad Life
Don S. Dizon, M.D.

Don S. Dizon, M.D.

Professor of Medicine

Tufts University
John Duffield

John Duffield

Patient Survivor, Health Futurist

Omnicom Health
Andrew Fariello, PharmD

Andrew Fariello, PharmD

Vice President, Global Medical Affairs, Head of Medical Excellence in Oncology

AstraZeneca
Jasmine Greenamyer

Jasmine Greenamyer

VP, Global Purpose & Patient Experience, Corporate Affairs

Bristol Myers Squibb
Erin Hufman

Erin Hufman

Senior Vice President, US Medical Affairs

GSK
Shikha Jain, MD, FACP

Shikha Jain, MD, FACP

Director of Communications Strategies in Medicine, Associate Director of Oncology Communication & Digital Innovation

University of Illinois Cancer Center; Founder and Chair, Board of Women in Medicine®
Martin McLaughlin

Martin McLaughlin

Head of Launch and Business Excellence

Takeda
Alicia OConnor

Alicia OConnor

Senior Director, Head of Cell Therapy Field Medical

US World Meds
Michael Reynolds

Michael Reynolds

Head of Omnichannel, US Biopharmaceuticals

AstraZeneca

Adam Roberts

Adam Roberts

Senior Manager, Integrated Media Strategy, Brand Portfolio

Pfizer
Tania Small

Tania Small

Senior Vice President, Head of Medical Affairs

BMS
View All 2025 Speakers
Register today: Registration is Open! Save Up to $1,800 During the Super Early Bird!

Interested in Sponsoring?


Fierce Pharma Week is where the most influential minds in life sciences come together to shape the future of pharma.

As a sponsor, you’ll be at the heart of it all—connecting with decision-makers, showcasing your solutions, and aligning your brand with the industry's boldest conversations. Ready to make an impact?

Contact Us